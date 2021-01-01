Mangolicious Platinum Shatter 1g
INDICA 75.90% THC / 7.67% Terps Grown By Native Gardens
NW KIND
Mangolicious
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Linalool
- Caryophyllene
Mangolicious is an indica-dominant cross of Big Bud and White Widow. This cut expresses a tropical aroma and robust bud structure. It has a relatively speedy flowering time and a generous yield thanks to its Big Bud genetics. Mangolicious’s full-body effects and pleasant mango smell speak to potentially high levels of myrcene, a terpene known for its weighted “couchlocking” effect.
