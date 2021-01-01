 Loading…

Indica

Mendo Breath Platinum Sugar Wax 1g

by NW KIND

Mendo Breath Platinum Sugar Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

INDICA 73.20% THC / 5.09% Terps Grown By Frontier Farms

About this brand

We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you. NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product. We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.

About this strain

Mendo Breath

Mendo Breath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.

 

