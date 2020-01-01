 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Platinum Sour Diesel Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Platinum Sour Diesel Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by NW KIND

NW KIND Concentrates Cartridges Platinum Sour Diesel Live Resin Cartridge 1g

SATIVA 72.64% THC / 6.68% TERPS Grown By Siskiyou

Platinum Sour Diesel is a cross of Sour Diesel and Platinum OG. This sativa-dominant hybrid grows tall, lanky stalks that require a bit of topping and training. The plant pops pungent, airy buds that reek of fuel while having an element of sweetness its Sour Diesel parent does not. Platinum Sour Diesel has a 9 to 10 week flowering time and benefits from a slightly more acidic soil pH. Enjoy this strain for its uplifting effects and creative buzz. 

We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you. NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product. We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.