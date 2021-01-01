Purple Gelato Platinum Shatter 1g
by NW KINDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
HYBRID 73.70% THC / 3.31% Terps
About this brand
NW KIND
About this strain
Purple Gelato
Purple Gelato is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint GSC. The flavor profile of this strain is sweet, tangy, and followed up by a lovely floral aroma. Purple Gelato provides a heavy-handed high that will physically relax your entire body while keeping your brain active. Anyone with a low THC tolerance should be careful when smoking this strain. Purple Gelato nugs are marked by small spikes and shades of deep purple.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.