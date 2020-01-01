 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Purple Punch x Starburst Punch Live Resin 1g

Purple Punch x Starburst Punch Live Resin 1g

by NW KIND

NW KIND Concentrates Solvent Purple Punch x Starburst Punch Live Resin 1g

About this product

Live Resin is made from fresh, live cannabis flowers as opposed to buds that have been dried and cured. NW Kind uses a refined process to obtain these precious oils from the freshest plants. Try it for yourself! If you’re a connoisseur you already know that “Live Resin” captures unique aromas and extreme terpenes. NW Kind delivers the best Live Resin experience in the Northwest!

About this brand

We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you. Love the kind that is your kind. NW KIND. NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product. We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis. And we’re having a damn good time doing it!