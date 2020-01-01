Chrome Diesel Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$55.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Live Resin is made from fresh, live cannabis flowers as opposed to buds that have been dried and cured. NW Kind uses a refined process to obtain these precious oils from the freshest plants. Try it for yourself! If you’re a connoisseur you already know that “Live Resin” captures unique aromas and extreme terpenes. NW Kind delivers the best Live Resin experience in the Northwest!
Be the first to review this product.