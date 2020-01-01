 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sour Space Candy Cartridge 1g

Sour Space Candy Cartridge 1g

by NW KIND

Write a review
NW KIND Concentrates Cartridges Sour Space Candy Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

NW KIND Logo
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you. Love the kind that is your kind. NW KIND. NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product. We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis. And we’re having a damn good time doing it!