Stardawg Cookies BHO 1g
by NW KINDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Encased within these golden drops of goodness is a semi-translucent, 99% pure decarboxylated and distilled THC sap. With unmatched purity and sheer versatility, distillate oils provide a clean and potent product that is perfectly matched with our CCELL Cartridges to provide an excellent on-the-go choice for the discerning user.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.