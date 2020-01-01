About this product
That’s right BUDS! Flowers are full of trichomes that are amazingly terpene-rich when compared to traditional trim material. These extracts are known for a cleaner flavor that is often more potent. After trying these Nug Run extracts, it’s likely that you’ll become an “oil snob” and may never go back!
THC Bomb
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
THC Bomb is the signature strain from Bomb Seeds, and as its name indicates, it was developed to have high THC levels. This bomb won’t completely knock you off your feet though. Plants are short but hardy and should mature in 7 to 9 weeks with large yields. Flowers will be large and have an even covering of bright orange hairs.