White Super Skunk BHO 1g
by NW KINDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The best ingredients create the best extracts. We use organic flower, trimmings, and live resin material supplemented by exceptional, local, organic gardens to achieve the standards those in the know have come to expect from NW Kind.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
White Super Skunk
Super Skunk and The White were crossed by OG Raskal Seeds to create White Super Skunk. Its thick, dense buds come coated in sticky trichomes and produce a skunky terpene profile with additional sweet and fruity notes. White Super Skunk is a great strain for anyone looking to release tension and settle down for a lazy evening after a long day.