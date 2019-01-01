About this product
That’s right BUDS! Flowers are full of trichomes that are amazingly terpene-rich when compared to traditional trim material. These extracts are known for a cleaner flavor that is often more potent. After trying these Nug Run extracts, it’s likely that you’ll become an “oil snob” and may never go back!
About this strain
XJ-13
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. This hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.