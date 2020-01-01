Zkittlez Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Encased within these golden drops of goodness is a semi-translucent, 99% pure decarboxylated and distilled THC sap. With unmatched purity and sheer versatility, distillate oils provide a clean and potent product that is perfectly matched with our CCELL Cartridges to provide an excellent on-the-go choice for the discerning user.
About this strain
Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Linalool
Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.