About this product

This simple bottle of MCT Oil (coconut oil) is infused with 1000mg of CBD. In addition, our PCR (phytocannabinoid rich) full-spectrum hemp extract includes CBN, CBG, CBC and a full terpene profile. Did we mention it has ZERO THC! Do it yourself (DIY) All-purpose Premium CBD Oil – Add to anything like smoothies, coffee, vape, baked goods and even pets! Easy calibration - 50mg per teaspoon. Our formula is very simple and has a very "neutral" taste which can be added to anything and also offers a kick of Omega 3,6,9. We are proud to be the go-to brand for Fibromyalgia groups with the DIY's ease of use, affordability and effectiveness.