  5. DIY Oil by O2 CBD - 1000 mg per bottle. Full-Spectrum Oil with CBN, CBG, CBC and THC FREE

DIY Oil by O2 CBD - 1000 mg per bottle. Full-Spectrum Oil with CBN, CBG, CBC and THC FREE

by O2 CBD ~ Developed & vetted by our customers. Colorado grown with Hawaii roots & Aloha

O2 CBD ~ Developed & vetted by our customers. Colorado grown with Hawaii roots & Aloha Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles DIY Oil by O2 CBD - 1000 mg per bottle. Full-Spectrum Oil with CBN, CBG, CBC and THC FREE

This simple bottle of MCT Oil (coconut oil) is infused with 1000mg of CBD. In addition, our PCR (phytocannabinoid rich) full-spectrum hemp extract includes CBN, CBG, CBC and a full terpene profile. Did we mention it has ZERO THC! Do it yourself (DIY) All-purpose Premium CBD Oil – Add to anything like smoothies, coffee, vape, baked goods and even pets! Easy calibration - 50mg per teaspoon. Our formula is very simple and has a very "neutral" taste which can be added to anything and also offers a kick of Omega 3,6,9. We are proud to be the go-to brand for Fibromyalgia groups with the DIY's ease of use, affordability and effectiveness.

We are becoming the "go-to" brand for those suffering from Fibromyalgia. As a small company, the mission of O² is to help families and individuals in need get access to affordable CBD of the highest quality.