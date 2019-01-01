ASPIRE POCKEX – Personal All-in-One Vape Mod Starter Kit for E-Juice (3 Colors)
by O2VAPEWrite a review
$29.95MSRP
About this product
The amazing ASPIRE POCKEX brings the portability and convenience of a pocket vape pen and the performance of a sub-ohm mod style vape to your AIO (all in one) setup. This personal vaporizer utilizes a regulated mod for the safety of a beginner vape user, but enough power to satisfy the most exacting vape enthusiasts, all while being backed by a 1-Year Warranty. The POCKEX by Aspire features a sub-ohm Nautilus X U-tech coil for enhanced flavor attributes and a medium airflow. The 1500 mAh capacity battery ensures a long life, allowing you to confidently travel without worrying about a dead battery halfway through your journey. Features: - POCKEX 1500 mAh Battery - 2 U-tech Coils (.6Ω for use at 18-23 watts) - 2 ml Capacity Pyrex Tank - Mini USB Charging Cable - User Manual - 1 Year Warranty Card Available in 3 Colors: Blue, Black, Steel For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.