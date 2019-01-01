 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. CERAM-X Premium Concentrate and Wax Pen

CERAM-X Premium Concentrate and Wax Pen

by O2VAPE

Write a review
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens CERAM-X Premium Concentrate and Wax Pen
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens CERAM-X Premium Concentrate and Wax Pen
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens CERAM-X Premium Concentrate and Wax Pen
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens CERAM-X Premium Concentrate and Wax Pen
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens CERAM-X Premium Concentrate and Wax Pen

$69.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Coils?!? Wires?!? Atomizers that won’t heat up?!? Outrageous prices?!? Are you kidding us? The Wax Pen industry needs to change. So we are doing it! Enter our new ceramic wax and concentrate pen, The CERAM-X, featuring a one of a kind “glazed ceramic atomizer” and built like a tank! We tested our new wax pen to the limit throwing everything we could at it and decided it was finally ready for you! The Ceram-X features a coil-less glazed ceramic heating plate design that is easily cleaned like a self cleaning oven. The coil-less glazed ceramic plate ensure that it will get your wax vaporized at just the right temp, but won’t take more then a couple of seconds to heat up. It’s also voltage-matched to the resistance of the atomizer to ensure that you are heating your wax just right. The long battery life means you can trust it when you want it most. Best of all, the bad taste of built up extracts can be burned right off, cleaned right out and the ceramic atomizer is left looking brand new! The CERAM-X specs out nicely: - Voltage matched glazed ceramic heating plate self cleans easily and outlasts wire coil atomizers - 900 mAh battery keeps you vaping for 60-90 minutes per charge - Heating range of 392-428* F depending on battery life - LED indicator provides battery life status - 3.3 volt to 4.2 volt operating voltage - Anti-Leak cap keeps your wax where you want it - 1 Year Warranty on battery *with proof of purchase - Replaceable glazed ceramic atomizer You go through so much effort to get the best wax, shatter and concentrate, then you're forced to heat on a bunch of wires that will burn off any good taste? Well we didn’t blame you before. There really wasn’t a better option for less then $200… But now you can step your game up with our brand new wax pen at half the price! We put this up against some of the industries big names and at less than half the price, it was performing every bit as well. Great taste, just the right size hits, a solid hand feel, anti-leak technology on the cap and easy cleaning are just a few of the reasons that the CERAM-X performs so damn well. CERAM-X Includes: - 1 Glazed Ceramic Atomizer - 1 CERAM-X Battery - 1 Mouthpiece - Charging wire - Application tool - 1 Year Battery Warranty - Instruction manual For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

O2VAPE Logo
O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.