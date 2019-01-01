 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Innokin ENDURA T22 Vape Mod Kit (3 Colors)

by O2VAPE

About this product

Step into the world of vaping with our top selling e-juice Vape Mod Kit. The ENDURA T22 is the next step forward from Innokin’s T18 and includes a larger li-on battery that will hold a charge for even longer. This 2000 mAh battery fits snugly in the palm of your hand for the perfect vape and includes a 4.5ml tank for use with e-juice only. Safety features include an automatic shutoff with a maximum activation time to avoid over-powering and to improve the safety of charging, usage and discharge. This kit has everything that you might need in order to get started with e-juice vaping or to step up your vape game to the next level with a box mod style setup. The Innokin ENDURA T22 Box Mod Starter Kit is all you need in a beautifully packaged kit. It includes the ENDURA 2000 mAh battery, Prism T22 4.5 ml Tank, Replacement Coil, Delrin Drip Tip, and Micro USB cord. Features and Specs: - Dimensions: 5-3/4″ x 7/8″ (Tank and Device) - 510 Threaded - Box Mod Style Design - 2000 mAh Battery Capacity - Glass and Stainless Steel Tank - 22mm Diameter - Top Fill Twist Design - Prism Airflow Technology - Minimum Resistance: 1.2 Ohm - 100% Organic Cotton Coil - 4.5mL E-Liquid Capacity - Delrin Drip Tip - Maximum output Wattage: 14W - Maximum output Current: 3.5A - Maximum output Voltage: 5.5V - Charging: Micro USB DC5V/1A Available in 3 Colors: Black, Silver, Blue For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

About this brand

O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.