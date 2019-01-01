 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. O2VAPE DECOY Vape Pod Adapter - For use with Juul & Alternative Vape Pods

O2VAPE DECOY Vape Pod Adapter - For use with Juul & Alternative Vape Pods

by O2VAPE

Write a review
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories O2VAPE DECOY Vape Pod Adapter - For use with Juul & Alternative Vape Pods
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories O2VAPE DECOY Vape Pod Adapter - For use with Juul & Alternative Vape Pods
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories O2VAPE DECOY Vape Pod Adapter - For use with Juul & Alternative Vape Pods
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories O2VAPE DECOY Vape Pod Adapter - For use with Juul & Alternative Vape Pods

$1.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

We want our customers to have the ability to use the widest variety of e-juices, oils and extracts. That means offering innovative ways to allow them to use pods from other manufacturers. Now you can add a Vape Pod Adapter for your DECOY Mini Vape that will enable you to use Juul brand pods with your DECOY battery. That means you can now use your favorite pre-filled vape pod while getting extra battery features like variable voltage, higher mAh and a convenient and discreet key fob design. Variable voltage means that means you can change the vapor temp and get different strength puffs and different flavors. Higher mAh capacity means more usage between charges. The key fob design allows you to stealthily keep it right on your key ring with one of our awesome lanyards or just keep in your pocket as a discreet oil, juice or extract vape. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

O2VAPE Logo
O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.