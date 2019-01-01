 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  Home
  Products
  Apparel
  Hats
  O2VAPE Flat Brim Hat

O2VAPE Flat Brim Hat

by O2VAPE

$19.95MSRP

Let the world know that you only use the best vape pen products around with this fashionable flat brim hat. Whether you are wearing it low to block the sun or making a statement, this hat fits the bill! It utilizes a universal size strap back with our website name and comes formed, ready to rock. So add one of these fashion forward hats to your order. You’re not just getting the most modern vape products around, you're also wearing the most modern style. The O2VAPE flat brim hat fits most adult hat sizes and is ready to protect your head! Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.