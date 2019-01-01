 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

O2VAPE FLIP® VAPE PLATINUM EDITION

by O2VAPE

About this product

Our patented all new FLIP® Vape Platinum Edition improves on our industry leading Original FLIP® Vape Pen as the premiere key fob style concealable vape pen on the market. We have really outdone ourselves to build a one of a kind vape pen that is the best in the industry. Simplify your vaping experience and never break another cartridge again with this all-in-one and highly compatible vape pen which offers the peace of mind of a lifetime battery warranty. - Automatic On / Off safety feature means it won’t turn on when closed in your pocket or purse - Built in USB charger. NEVER lose or carry a charger or charging wire again. - Variable Voltage settings for any type of vape cartridge or oil with a 350 MAH - Award winning 510 thread wickless ceramic cartridge with round mouth piece included - Compatible with your favorite 510 thread cartridge or refill the included ceramic cartridge - The only right handed concealable vape pen design on the market If you have seen another key fob style concealable vape pen, rest assured it can’t compare with the all new exclusive FLIP® Vape Platinum Edition. Also be sure to check out our latest and most advanced vape pen yet, the patented FLIP® ULTRA which uses advanced technology to offer you deeper control of and insights into your vaping. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

About this brand

O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.