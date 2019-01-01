 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Original Buttonless Premium Oil Vape Pen Kit (4 Colors)

Original Buttonless Premium Oil Vape Pen Kit (4 Colors)

by O2VAPE

Write a review
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens Original Buttonless Premium Oil Vape Pen Kit (4 Colors)
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens Original Buttonless Premium Oil Vape Pen Kit (4 Colors)
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens Original Buttonless Premium Oil Vape Pen Kit (4 Colors)
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens Original Buttonless Premium Oil Vape Pen Kit (4 Colors)
O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens Original Buttonless Premium Oil Vape Pen Kit (4 Colors)

$41.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The O2VAPE Premium Oil Vape Pen Kit with the Original Buttonless Vape Pen is perfect for traveling. Get the best puff off the best looking oil vape pen out there with the peace of mind that comes from our Lifetime Battery Warranty. The stylish case carries everything you need while on the road and keeps your O2VAPE pen and cartridge clean and protected. Our vape pen has a sleek, intuitive, buttonless design with a stylus at the opposing end, making it even more versatile. The "auto draw" design is perfect for simple operation and minimal instructions. Available in your choice of Black, Steel, White or Gray colors * No Buttons – you’re looking at the Original Buttonless Vape Pen. No more clicking buttons to turn your vape on and off. No tuning dials. No Confusion. Just charge it, screw on your favorite 510 thread cartridge and draw for simple operation. Once you have achieved the perfect puff, it turns itself off until the next time it is used. * 300 to 400 Perfect Puffs per Cartridge – the draw limit helps your cartridge last a little longer and the 3.3 volt works perfectly with our 0.5ml glass cartridge. We don’t recommend using a ceramic cell cartridge since they generally need a little more power. If you’re using a ceramic cell cartridge, we recommend the 3.7 volt buttonless oil vape kit. * Revolutionary Vape Atomizer – Our glass wicked atomizer is different from traditional atomizers with NO buttons, burning taste, leakage, or wait time to heat up. These cartridges are matched for peak performance with the O2VAPE auto draw stylus vape, check the customer reviews on them to see. You won’t find any cheap or leaky cartridges at O2VAPE, we pride ourselves on the quality of these products. Our vaporizer pen is also open source compatible meaning it can be used with most 510 thread batteries and a variety of oils. * Light Weight Battery – Measuring at 5.98" long, 0.06” wide, and weighing less than 3 ounces, you’ll never know it’s in your purse or pocket until you need it. Battery last 3 to 5 days depending on use. For additional features and discrete concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

O2VAPE Logo
O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.