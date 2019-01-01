 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

THE VESSEL - Pod Cartridge Vape Pen

About this product

Climb aboard The Vessel and level up your vape game. The Vessel is the next step in the search for a professional quality vape experience without the need for a large box mod, constant charging or buying replacements batteries every time there is an issue. With 3x the battery capacity of competing brands and a self-setting voltage between 3.3 volts and 3.7 volts, you can control your cloud for even longer between recharges. Whether you are vaping oils or juice, it just gets the job done. Get The Vessel only at O2VAPE! The Vessel comes with two (2) magnetic pod style cartridges that are readily available through our online store and are matched to work perfectly with the varying voltage of this high capacity battery. It is made to work well with a wide range of oils and juice to provide you a higher quality vaping experience while avoiding issues like leaking, battery drain and bulky mods. Details: - 380 mAh battery capacity - 3.3-3.7 Volt - (2) 0.5ml magnetic ceramic cell pod style cartridges - USB charger - 1 Year Battery Warranty - Pods are not refillable and top locks on - Replacement pod cartridges available - Fill oil down either side hole not the middle air hole Find THE VESSEL only online from O2VAPE and buy with the confidence of a one year warranty on each battery. You know what..? Grab one for your friend and get an extra discount of 20% of your second Vessel pod style vape. For additional features and other discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.