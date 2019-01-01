 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

TRAVELER EXTREME: Rechargeable Ceramic Disposable Vape Pen (2 Colors)

by O2VAPE

$10.99MSRP

About this product

The cartridge technology and innovation from O2VAPE that is taking the vape pen industry by storm is now available in the worlds first Ceramic Cartridge Disposable Vape Pen. That’s right, the Traveler Extreme is taking single use vape pens to the next level with ceramic technology that doesn’t require any sort of a wick and gives you the purest vapor ever. We’ve even upgraded it to utilize a rechargeable component, ensuring your pen lasts longer than your oil. Disposable vape pens are commonly used by vape oil companies as quick and easy products that require minimal preparation and can be disposed of after the battery life runs out. However, the quality of those pens suffer due to cheap parts, minimal quality control and lack of innovation. While we offer disposable vape pens that are subject to strict controls and performance standards, we knew it was time to take the disposable model to the Extreme! The Traveler Extreme features a 3.7 volt battery that is perfectly powered to run the ceramic heating element inside the glass cartridge. This provides the best tasting puff and doesn’t mask the flavor of your oil with cotton or fiberglass wicks that can burn with higher voltage batteries. You can expect it to run for at least 200 puffs as well, we are seeing up to 250+ puffs in some cases. That mostly depends on how you use it and the length of your pull of course. An easy-fill screw on mouthpiece makes it super simple to fill up and while the quality would allow for multiple fills, we don’t recommend it. We don’t want the battery running out when partially filled. They are inexpensive enough to just use a new one. For the tech savvy, it’s a 320 MAH battery running at 3.7 volts with a 0.5ml capacity. Intake hole sizes are available in 1.66mm which works with the widest range of oil thickness. Features: - Built in wickless heating element provides cleanest hit on the market - Ceramic cell cartridge technology - 3.7V, 320 MAH Rechargeable Battery for longer shelf life, strong puffs and quality assurance (charger not included) - 0.5ml capacity w/ 1.66mm intake holes - Average of 200-250 puffs per charge - Optional hole sizes for different thickness of oil on custom orders - Easy-Fill screw on mouthpiece - Glass Tank - Available for wholesale and with custom logos in other capacity options (0.3ml) Available in 2 Colors: Rugged Black, Stainless Steel For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

About this brand

O2VAPE Logo
O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.