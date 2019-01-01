 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. USB Chargers for 510 Vape Batteries (3 Types)

USB Chargers for 510 Vape Batteries (3 Types)

by O2VAPE

Write a review
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories USB Chargers for 510 Vape Batteries (3 Types)
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories USB Chargers for 510 Vape Batteries (3 Types)
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories USB Chargers for 510 Vape Batteries (3 Types)
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories USB Chargers for 510 Vape Batteries (3 Types)

$5.49MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Never be without out an O2VAPE Pen again because of a dead battery. These USB Chargers allow any of our Vape Pen Batteries to be charged anywhere there is a USB port. Take a look below and select the Charger that is the best fit for your Battery. Please keep in mind that some batteries require a different USB Charger since they work at different power levels. In order to limit the risk of damage to your battery, choose the right charger and have a vape filled day! 3 Types of USB Charges available that are optimized for each type of Vape Pen: - Original Buttonless (120 mA) - 3.7 Volt (150 mA) - Variable Voltage (420 mA) *Using a charger with a lower mA will result in a longer charge time, but will not damage your battery. Using a charger with a higher mA than recommended will likely damage your battery. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

O2VAPE Logo
O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.