 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Vape Cartridge Filling Machine

Vape Cartridge Filling Machine

by O2VAPE

Write a review
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Vape Cartridge Filling Machine
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Vape Cartridge Filling Machine
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Vape Cartridge Filling Machine
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Vape Cartridge Filling Machine
O2VAPE Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Vape Cartridge Filling Machine

Learn More

About this product

Are you a manufacturer looking to increase your production? Scalability is an issue in all manufacturing businesses and the easiest way to lower cost, increase profit margin and meet demand is by utilizing cutting edge innovations. In this case, high volume cartridge filling technology. Our vape cartridge filling machines are made in the USA and are available for special order by contacting us. If interested in the best vape cartridge filler on the market, CALL 855-978-6518 first for a quote!! Our system utilizes a semi automatic piston filler that is used to fill vape oil cartridges with precise amounts of oil, or other semi viscous liquid. No matter if you are filling small cartridges with .25ml or giants vape cartridges at 2ml, this filler can be dialed in to perfection with simple settings. We even have options depending on how automated you would like your process to be. Are you taking the next step in automation but don’t require a fully autonomous unit? If you are buying vape cartridges wholesale from us then this product is worth the investment. It will pay for itself in the cost of labor and will ensure consistency of filling for all of your product line. For more information, contact us on our website: www.O2VAPE.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

O2VAPE Logo
O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.