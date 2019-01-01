 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

VARI-VAPE Premium Variable Voltage Vape Pen Kit (6 Colors)

by O2VAPE

About this product

Looking to fine tune your vaping experience with long battery life between recharges? Our VARI-VAPE Premium Variable Voltage Kit features a 300mAh Variable Voltage Battery that is the perfect mix of size and battery life, while also allowing you to adjust the voltage between 3.3V to 4.8V to dial in the temperature for a perfect puff from whatever type of oil you enjoy most. The 510 thread battery is compatible with the widest range of your favorite cartridges and this Premium all-in-one kit includes everything you need with a USB charger, car charge adapter and stylish protective carry case. VARI-VAPE Premium Kit includes: - 300 mAh capacity battery with Variable Voltage that is the perfect blend of size & battery life - Adjustable voltage and temperature control from 3.3V to 4.8V - 510 thread is compatible with the widest range of your favorite cartridges - Includes our refillable, award-winning wickless Ceramic Cell Cartridge - USB Charger - Car Charging Adapter - Sleek Sunglass-style Protective Case - Peace of mind from a Lifetime Battery Warranty Available in 6 Colors: Wood Grain, Rose Gold, Stainless Steel, Rugged Black, Rugged Gray, Rugged White Everything you need to dial in your Perfect Puff with O2VAPE's VARI-VAPE Premium Vape Kit. For additional features and discrete concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

About this brand

O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.