  5. Blue Flame Dart Pod Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Blue Flame Dart Pod Cartridge 0.5g

by Oasis

Oasis Concentrates Cartridges Blue Flame Dart Pod Cartridge 0.5g

About this strain

Blue Flame

Blue Flame

Super Blue Dream and Inferno Haze come together to create a Haze-forward cultivar bred by the Gage Green Group. It mixes the sweet berry and haze aromas from Super Blue Dream with the peppery scents of Inferno Haze. This strain produces a creative, energetic high with a heavy feel thanks to Inferno Haze.

About this brand

