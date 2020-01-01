 Loading…
  5. Watermelon Zkittlez Cartridge 1g
Indica

Watermelon Zkittlez Cartridge 1g

by Oasis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

