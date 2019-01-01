About this product
Bundle of 12x 50mg. Celebrate everyday like it’s a holiday with OC Pharm Hard Candies. Rich with 50 mg of exquisite CBD, these delicious treats will seduce you with sultry flavors that satisfies sweet tooth cravings. The sensational cannabinoid blend massages the mind and kneads away stressful and anxious thoughts.
CBD is extremely effective in managing inflammation post exercise. Cannabinoids are potent anti-inflammatory agents and they exert their effects through induction of apoptosis, inhibition of cell proliferation, suppression of cytokine production and induction of T-regulatory cells (Tregs).