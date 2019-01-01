 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. OCHI PCR HEMP OIL WRINKLE REPAIR SERUM

OCHI PCR HEMP OIL WRINKLE REPAIR SERUM

by Ochi Hemp

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Our PCR Hemp Oil Instant Wrinkle Repair Serum is a high-quality anti-aging product that presents a new opportunity for both women and men who want to allow themselves to look younger by eradicating fine lines and wrinkles rapidly. This product works fast without any invasive procedures. You get great results without needles! The instant lift begins working from the moment it’s applied, and the toning and lifting effects can last for up to eight hours. Our serum is a quick fix formulated to fade wrinkles, increases elasticity, diminish eye bags, tighten, lift, and make your skin firm in seconds. Its daily use will keep your skin’s appearance radiant and glowing.

About this strain

North American Sativa

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

About this brand

If you have gone through many skincare products and have not been amazed by the results, perhaps our plant-based natural serums with full-spectrum CBD may be your skin care answer. Make the purchase for the perfect youthful skin you’ve been dreaming of today. Join the hemp oil movement and be ready to have an exceptionally healthy and glowing skin.