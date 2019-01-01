About this product
Our PCR Hemp Oil Instant Wrinkle Repair Serum is a high-quality anti-aging product that presents a new opportunity for both women and men who want to allow themselves to look younger by eradicating fine lines and wrinkles rapidly. This product works fast without any invasive procedures. You get great results without needles! The instant lift begins working from the moment it’s applied, and the toning and lifting effects can last for up to eight hours. Our serum is a quick fix formulated to fade wrinkles, increases elasticity, diminish eye bags, tighten, lift, and make your skin firm in seconds. Its daily use will keep your skin’s appearance radiant and glowing.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.