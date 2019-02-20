mikey_contreras
on February 20th, 2019
My germans shepherd/pitbull mix loves this!
Cat & Dog CBD 500mg is a pure, natural and powerful organic hemp oil extract made exclusively from top grade hemp. Features: *Made for cats and small to medium sized dogs weighing up to 50 lbs. *Natural liver flavor that your pet will love *Full spectrum organic CBD hemp oil extract *Sourced exclusively from top grade hemp *Cultivated, harvested and processed in the USA *Microemulsified to 25 nanometers for superior absorption *Contains 500mg CBD per bottle Cat & Dog CBD 500mg is specifically formulated to be rich in CBD and other phytonutrients while having zero psychoactive effects. Through our partnership with experienced, knowledgeable and licensed farmers, we are able to acquire the most nutrient dense plants at the peak of potency. Our hemp is organically cultivated, harvested and processed in Colorado, USA with no pesticides. Our full spectrum CBD is carefully collected and extracted from hemp's aerial parts (stalks, leaves and flowers). This pure, clean and gentle extraction process yields the maximum levels of hemp's natural constituents. Octagon Biolabs CBD hemp oil extracts are potent, undenatured, and fully active, while containing no harsh chemicals, contaminants or toxins. We have a strict quality control program that tests each batch of product for consistency and safety. We maintain high standards of purity and potency to deliver only the highest grade organic CBD hemp oil extracts. Our CBD content is 100% confirmed by independent laboratory tests. Cat & Dog CBD 500mg is highly concentrated, highly bioactive and highly effective. Also available in 250mg potency.
on February 6th, 2019
Helped my senior cat's arthritis.
on February 1st, 2019
I used this for my brindle boxer. She is scared of thunderstorms and I have tried a few different CBD products. This is the only one that works fast and keeps her calm for a long time. Best of all she takes it willingly - thinks it's a treat because its liver flavor. I used this on her for a recent road trip and it worked beautifully. She was so behaved and comfy on the road, in hotels, and other places she's never been before. I love that this has very few ingredients and all of which are natural. I'm very happy with my purchase!