Cat & Dog CBD 500mg

by Octagon Biolabs

Cat & Dog CBD 500mg is a pure, natural and powerful organic hemp oil extract made exclusively from top grade hemp. Features: *Made for cats and small to medium sized dogs weighing up to 50 lbs. *Natural liver flavor that your pet will love *Full spectrum organic CBD hemp oil extract *Sourced exclusively from top grade hemp *Cultivated, harvested and processed in the USA *Microemulsified to 25 nanometers for superior absorption *Contains 500mg CBD per bottle Cat & Dog CBD 500mg is specifically formulated to be rich in CBD and other phytonutrients while having zero psychoactive effects. Through our partnership with experienced, knowledgeable and licensed farmers, we are able to acquire the most nutrient dense plants at the peak of potency. Our hemp is organically cultivated, harvested and processed in Colorado, USA with no pesticides. Our full spectrum CBD is carefully collected and extracted from hemp's aerial parts (stalks, leaves and flowers). This pure, clean and gentle extraction process yields the maximum levels of hemp's natural constituents. Octagon Biolabs CBD hemp oil extracts are potent, undenatured, and fully active, while containing no harsh chemicals, contaminants or toxins. We have a strict quality control program that tests each batch of product for consistency and safety. We maintain high standards of purity and potency to deliver only the highest grade organic CBD hemp oil extracts. Our CBD content is 100% confirmed by independent laboratory tests. Cat & Dog CBD 500mg is highly concentrated, highly bioactive and highly effective. Also available in 250mg potency.

mikey_contreras

My germans shepherd/pitbull mix loves this!

Riley_Ashworth

I used this for my brindle boxer. She is scared of thunderstorms and I have tried a few different CBD products. This is the only one that works fast and keeps her calm for a long time. Best of all she takes it willingly - thinks it's a treat because its liver flavor. I used this on her for a recent road trip and it worked beautifully. She was so behaved and comfy on the road, in hotels, and other places she's never been before. I love that this has very few ingredients and all of which are natural. I'm very happy with my purchase!

Octagon Biolabs is a leader in nutritional research, product development and innovation. At Octagon Biolabs, we are dedicated to making only the purest and most potent products while excluding all artificial flavorings, preservatives, colors, sweeteners or other foreign agents. Our team consists of farmers, scientists, nutritionists and manufacturers, each with decades of experience in producing, formulating and distributing the best, all natural, highest quality dietary supplements. Our focus on research and development means that we explore the complex relationships that exist between raw materials and nutrition therapies to develop the most advanced products. Why Choose Octagon Biolabs? *Our hemp is specifically grown for a single purpose - the extraction of CBD from its aerial parts. Through our partnership with experienced and licensed farmers in the USA, we are able to acquire the most nutrient dense, organically grown plants at the peak of potency. *Octagon Biolabs CBD hemp oil has a unique chemical composition, extremely rich in CBD, other cannabinoids and terpenes. The full spectrum of compounds in our hemp oil work together creating an "entourage effect" that magnifies the therapeutic benefits of the plant's individual components. *Our CBD hemp oils are processed using pure and clean supercritical CO2 extraction, then emulsified to 25 nanometers for superior liposomal delivery. The miniaturized droplets means our CBD extracts yield increased absorption, higher bioavailability and ultimately, greater effectiveness. *We have a strict quality control program that tests each batch of product. We maintain high standards of purity and potency to deliver only the highest quality hemp oil extracts. Our CBD and phytonutrient content is confirmed by independent laboratory tests. *Octagon Biolabs is a leader in nutritional research, product development and innovation. We are dedicated to making only the purest and most potent products while excluding all artificial flavorings, preservatives, colors, sweeteners or other foreign agents. Visit us at octagonbiolabs.com.