CCBD Hemp Balm 1000mg is a 100% natural, organic, full spectrum hemp balm. Made from top grade hemp and pure, natural ingredients designed to protect, soothe and heal -- beeswax, MCT oil, lavender oil and eucalyptus oil. Features: *Full spectrum organic CBD hemp balm *Sourced exclusively from top grade hemp *Extremely rich in fully active phytonutrients *Blended with beeswax, MCT oil, lavender oil and eucalyptus oil *Cultivated, harvested and processed in the USA *Contains 1000mg CBD per jar Octagon Biolabs CBD Hemp Balm 1000mg is specifically formulated to be rich in CBD and other skin nourishing ingredients to deliver the most effective relief while protecting, soothing and healing the body. Through our partnership with experienced, knowledgeable and licensed farmers, we are able to acquire the most nutrient dense plants at the peak of potency. Our hemp is organically cultivated, harvested and processed in Colorado, USA with no pesticides. Our full spectrum CBD is carefully collected and extracted from hemp's aerial parts (stalks, leaves and flowers). This pure, clean and gentle extraction process yields the maximum levels of hemp's natural constituents. Octagon Biolabs CBD hemp products are potent, undenatured, and fully active, while containing no harsh chemicals, contaminants or toxins. We have a strict quality control program that tests each batch of product for consistency and safety. We maintain high standards of purity and potency to deliver only the highest grade organic CBD hemp products. Our CBD content is 100% confirmed by independent laboratory tests. CBD Hemp Balm 1000mg is highly concentrated, highly bioactive and highly effective. Also available in 500mg.
