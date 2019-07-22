ErinLZ13
on July 22nd, 2019
I have been using the 500mg oil from Octagon for 4 months for anxiety and really love how it's helping.
Octagon Biolabs CBD Hemp Oil 500mg is a powerful, full spectrum, organic hemp oil extract made exclusively from top grade hemp. Features: *Full spectrum organic CBD hemp oil extract with zero THC *Sourced exclusively from top grade hemp *Cultivated, harvested and processed in the USA *Microemulsified to 25 nanometers for superior absorption *Natural mint flavor *Contains 500mg CBD per bottle Octagon Biolabs CBD Hemp Oil 250mg is specifically formulated to be rich in CBD and other phytonutrients while having zero psychoactive effects. Through our partnership with experienced, knowledgeable and licensed farmers, we are able to acquire the most nutrient dense plants at the peak of potency. Our hemp is organically cultivated, harvested and processed in Colorado, USA with no pesticides. Our full spectrum CBD is carefully collected and extracted from hemp's aerial parts (stalks, leaves and flowers). This pure, clean and gentle extraction process yields the maximum levels of hemp's natural constituents. Then, hemp oil dropets are emulsified to 25 nanometers, providing increased absorption, higher bioavailability and ultimately, greater effectiveness. Our CBD hemp oil extracts are potent, undenatured, and fully active, while containing no harsh chemicals, contaminants or toxins. We have a strict quality control program that tests each batch of product for consistency and safety. We maintain high standards of purity and potency to deliver only the highest grade organic CBD hemp oil extracts. Our CBD content is 100% confirmed by independent laboratory tests. Octagon Biolabs CBD Hemp Oil 500mg is highly concentrated, highly bioactive and highly effective. Also available in 250mg, 1000mg, 1500mg, and 3000mg potencies.
on October 31st, 2018
Have tried a few brands and this is my favorite.
on October 30th, 2018
Smooth mint taste. Quality CBD Oil. Tried this first then upped the potency to the 1000mg for regular use.