  Cookie Glue

Cookie Glue

by OG Farms

Cookie Glue by OG Farms

About this product

Cookie Glue by OG Farms

About this brand

Ocean Grown Farms Inc (OG Farms) began as Zion Gardens in San Diego as one of pioneers in the industry in 1996 and won the first San Diego Cannabis Cup with their Ogizzle strain. They relocated to Shelton, WA on 40 acres near the beautiful hood canal. They have some of the oldest and most popular strains in the legal marijuana market like L.A. Confidential and San Fernando Valley each of which is inspired by their SoCal roots. ​ When they won the lottery in WA, OG Farms began recruiting local partners and adding other family members to help with business development and sales. The first year doing business in Washington, our focus was wholesale in bulk to other Processors in the industry. The company is now focused on rolling out the brand as a processor to our retailers.