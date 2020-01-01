 Loading…
  Chocolate Hashberry Sugar Wax 1g
Chocolate Hashberry Sugar Wax 1g

by OG Gardens

Chocolate Hashberry Sugar Wax 1g

Chocolate Hashberry

Chocolate Hashberry

Chocolate Hashberry
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry's Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus. 

OG Gardens

You simply can't mass produce the ultimate experience. Nor can it be a matter of trial and error. Starting with our proprietary soils and strains, following through with our patient cultivation and curing regime, our commitment to quality means what you enjoy now, you'll enjoy next month. The potency of your purchase today is as scientifically identical as possible when you purchase it next week. We began OG – Oregon Grown – knowing that our obsession with providing the very best of cannabis products would earn the loyalty of repeat customers for years. And we're in it for the long run, sparing no expense or effort to bring our customers safe, consistent, and enjoyable experiences.