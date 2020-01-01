 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jesus OG

Jesus OG

by OG Gardens

Write a review
OG Gardens Cannabis Flower Jesus OG

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Call it blasphemous, but Jesus OG, the child of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper, is a ~80/20 sativa dominant hybrid with a unique ability to elevate both mind and body. The aroma is unmistakably lemon, almost like certain floor cleaners, with very slight dank overtones. Jesus OG is a smooth smoke, and will leave a lingering taste of herbs and citrus, reminiscent of it's grandparent, Jack Herer. Effects begin almost immediately with a strong cerebral jolt, sparking creativity and mental clarity. Many users report that Jesus OG is very thought provoking, and even random thoughts can suddenly hold a whole new significance. Eventually effects spread to the body, relaxing the muscles and attenuating minor aches and pains. Equally enjoyable during the day as it is at night, Jesus OG is an excellent strain to go to when you need to think outside the box or be sociable. Be warned, however, that those prone to cannabis-induced anxiety may want to steer clear, as this potent sativa hybrid can cause racing thoughts that can overwhelm.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

OG Gardens Logo
You simply can’t mass produce the ultimate experience. Nor can it be a matter of trial and error. Starting with our proprietary soils and strains, following through with our patient cultivation and curing regime, our commitment to quality means what you enjoy now, you’ll enjoy next month. The potency of your purchase today is as scientifically identical as possible when you purchase it next week. We began OG – Oregon Grown – knowing that our obsession with providing the very best of cannabis products would earn the loyalty of repeat customers for years. And we’re in it for the long run, sparing no expense or effort to bring our customers safe, consistent, and enjoyable experiences.