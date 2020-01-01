 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple OG Disposable Pen 0.5g

by OG Gardens

OG Gardens Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple OG Disposable Pen 0.5g

This 70% sativa hybrid is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid, and is probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.

About this brand

You simply can’t mass produce the ultimate experience. Nor can it be a matter of trial and error. Starting with our proprietary soils and strains, following through with our patient cultivation and curing regime, our commitment to quality means what you enjoy now, you’ll enjoy next month. The potency of your purchase today is as scientifically identical as possible when you purchase it next week. We began OG – Oregon Grown – knowing that our obsession with providing the very best of cannabis products would earn the loyalty of repeat customers for years. And we’re in it for the long run, sparing no expense or effort to bring our customers safe, consistent, and enjoyable experiences.