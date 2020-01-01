 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Space Dawg

Space Dawg

by OG Gardens

Write a review
OG Gardens Cannabis Flower Space Dawg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Space Dawg

Space Dawg

Space Dawg’s sticky buds are known for their delicious flavor and potent indica punch that will have pain (and maybe mental focus) gone in no time. THC levels in this strain have tested at 18-19%, so it might take users on a trip that’s better reserved for night time. TGA Subcool Seeds created this strain by breeding Super Snow Dog with Space Queen. These plants are resilient growers and usually flower within 8 weeks. Space Dawg has a strong skunky smell that is toned down with grapey bubble gum notes. The flavor is just like fruit candy with the right amount of lemony sourness.

About this brand

OG Gardens Logo
You simply can’t mass produce the ultimate experience. Nor can it be a matter of trial and error. Starting with our proprietary soils and strains, following through with our patient cultivation and curing regime, our commitment to quality means what you enjoy now, you’ll enjoy next month. The potency of your purchase today is as scientifically identical as possible when you purchase it next week. We began OG – Oregon Grown – knowing that our obsession with providing the very best of cannabis products would earn the loyalty of repeat customers for years. And we’re in it for the long run, sparing no expense or effort to bring our customers safe, consistent, and enjoyable experiences.