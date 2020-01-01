 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 1:1 Melon Gum Cartridge 0.5g

1:1 Melon Gum Cartridge 0.5g

by OG Processing

OG Processing Concentrates Cartridges 1:1 Melon Gum Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Melon Gum

Melon Gum

Melon Gum was born with the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, who pass on a combination of fruity flavors and vibrant bud coloration. Sweet notes of melon, strawberry, and lemon come together to create an intricate flavor profile that lends this strain its name. Melon Gum produces heavy yields following its 50 to 57 day flowering time indoors, and outdoor cultivators should plan to harvest during the September and October transition.

About this brand

You simply can’t mass produce the ultimate experience. Nor can it be a matter of trial and error. Starting with our proprietary soils and strains, following through with our patient cultivation and curing regime, our commitment to quality means what you enjoy now, you’ll enjoy next month. The potency of your purchase today is as scientifically identical as possible when you purchase it next week. We began OG – Oregon Grown – knowing that our obsession with providing the very best of cannabis products would earn the loyalty of repeat customers for years. And we’re in it for the long run, sparing no expense or effort to bring our customers safe, consistent, and enjoyable experiences.