  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lavender BHO 1g

Lavender BHO 1g

by OG Processing

Lavender BHO 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Lavender

Lavender
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. This strain, sometimes referred to as Lavender Kush, has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.

About this brand

OG Processing Logo
You simply can’t mass produce the ultimate experience. Nor can it be a matter of trial and error. Starting with our proprietary soils and strains, following through with our patient cultivation and curing regime, our commitment to quality means what you enjoy now, you’ll enjoy next month. The potency of your purchase today is as scientifically identical as possible when you purchase it next week. We began OG – Oregon Grown – knowing that our obsession with providing the very best of cannabis products would earn the loyalty of repeat customers for years. And we’re in it for the long run, sparing no expense or effort to bring our customers safe, consistent, and enjoyable experiences.