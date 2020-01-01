 Loading…

Hybrid

The Vision THCa Diamonds 1g

by OG Zonka

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

The Vision

The Vision

The Vision is a hybrid strain bred by Archive Seed Bank in Oregon. It combines genetics from the classic Ohio Lemon G, famous for her strong lemon peel and Christmas wreath flavor, and the resinous, award-winning Do-Si-Dos. This strain was created as a testament to the vision of a brighter future through the propagation and cultivation of quality cannabis. 

