Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 ounces
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
A full spectrum CBD oil sustainably sourced from the heart of the Rockies. COLORADO is cultivated and enhanced with organic, omega-rich MCT oil to bring you a balanced & nutritious boost. This oil is also versatile and specially crafted for the individual searching for a holistic approach to enhancing their overall wellbeing.
Be the first to review this product.