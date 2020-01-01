 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Surveillance & A/V

by Ohm Systems, LLC

Surveillance & A/V
About this product

Ohm Systems offers high quality audio/video and surveillance services to meet your needs and budget. Highly trained technicians and consultants are available to design and install value adding systems at your business. Your relationship with Ohm doesn't end once installation is complete, we also offer continued service, troubleshooting, and upgrades. Surveillance: We utilize state of the art technology to provide the most secure and cutting edge solutions available. Monitor cameras from any internet enabled device so you can be sure your employees and customers are safe 24/7. Audio/Video: A high quality sound system creates a welcoming atmosphere that encourages customers to stay longer at your location. Professionally installed visual systems (TV monitors, digital menu board, etc) can really add interest to your location. Control & Automation: Manage your new systems through your smartphone, tablet, or other device. Skilled technicians can program all your systems to be controllable from one easy to use interface. Contact us today for a free, no pressure consultation with one of our sales & design representatives.

About this brand

Ohm Systems, LLC is a fully licensed, bonded and insured low voltage electrical contractor in Oregon and Washington. All of our technicians have completed an approved apprenticeship program and hold current state electrical licenses. We pride ourselves on being well trained industry professionals.