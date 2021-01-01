 Loading…

Indica

Hardcore OG Live Resin 1g

by Oil Tycoon

Oil Tycoon Concentrates Solvent Hardcore OG Live Resin 1g

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Hardcore OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Hardcore OG, also known as "Hardcore OG Kush," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Big Bud with DJ Short Blueberry. Hardcore OG is a California strain bred with the stalwart cannabis veteran in mind. Its dense, pungent buds produce thick coats of resin that can be extracted for potent (and we mean potent) concentrates. The weight of Hardcore OG's indica side sinks throughout the body - submerging stress, pain, and other ailments under its crushing THC content.

