Indica

Paris OG Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Oil Tycoon

Paris OG Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this product

Paris OG Live Resin Cartridge 1g by Oil Tycoon

About this brand

Oil Tycoon Logo
Oil Tycoon

About this strain

Paris OG

Paris OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Paris OG, also known as "Paris OG Kush" and "OG Paris," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain known for its calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. In terms of lineage, rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.

