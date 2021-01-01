 Loading…

Indica

Primus Shatter 1g

by Oil Tycoon

Primus Shatter 1g

Primus Shatter 1g by Oil Tycoon

Primus

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Primus, also called Primus OG, is a complex indica strain that combines Arcata, Trainwreck, and 303 OG. Each parent strain passes on something special to Primus: Arcata with its creative activation, Trainwreck with its long-lasting euphoria, and 303 OG with its sour fruit flavors. This trifecta of duration, fragrance, and quality of high makes for a potent hybrid cherished by patients and recreational consumers alike.

