  5. White Widow Live Resin Cartridge 1g

White Widow Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Oil Tycoon

Oil Tycoon Concentrates Cartridges White Widow Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity.

About this brand

Oil Tycoon