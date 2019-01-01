 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jack 47

Jack 47

by Okanogan Gold

Write a review
Okanogan Gold Cannabis Flower Jack 47

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jack 47 by Okanogan Gold

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Okanogan Gold Logo
“State of the art hydroponic system”, “automated grow-lights”, “CO2-enriched air”, “premium indoor growing environment”… That’s a bunch of “Hornswoggle”! Okanogan Gold ain’t no artificial indoor cannabis. That’s fool’s gold! We farm and cultivate our golden cannabis the way nature intended; using the sun and glacier-rich soil giving you the REAL smell and taste found in nature while ensuring a refreshing high.