  Jack 47 Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
Hybrid

Jack 47 Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

by Okanogan Gold

About this strain

Jack 47

Jack 47

Jack 47 combines two of the most sought-after varieties of cannabis: Jack Herer and AK-47. This super hybrid, bred by Sweet Seeds, is mostly sativa and carries the sweet, captivating aroma of Jack Herer. Growers will appreciate the vigorous growth and large colas this strain produces. While connoisseurs are drawn in by the smooth earthy flavor of sugary lemons, patients enjoy Jack 47's immediate relief from stress and muscle pains.

About this brand

“State of the art hydroponic system”, “automated grow-lights”, “CO2-enriched air”, “premium indoor growing environment”… That’s a bunch of “Hornswoggle”! Okanogan Gold ain’t no artificial indoor cannabis. That’s fool’s gold! We farm and cultivate our golden cannabis the way nature intended; using the sun and glacier-rich soil giving you the REAL smell and taste found in nature while ensuring a refreshing high.