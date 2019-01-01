 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawberry Cough

by Okanogan Gold

Strawberry Cough

About this product

Strawberry Cough by Okanogan Gold

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

“State of the art hydroponic system”, “automated grow-lights”, “CO2-enriched air”, “premium indoor growing environment”… That’s a bunch of “Hornswoggle”! Okanogan Gold ain’t no artificial indoor cannabis. That’s fool’s gold! We farm and cultivate our golden cannabis the way nature intended; using the sun and glacier-rich soil giving you the REAL smell and taste found in nature while ensuring a refreshing high.