  5. Tangie Wax

Tangie Wax

by Okanogan Gold

Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

“State of the art hydroponic system”, “automated grow-lights”, “CO2-enriched air”, “premium indoor growing environment”… That’s a bunch of “Hornswoggle”! Okanogan Gold ain’t no artificial indoor cannabis. That’s fool’s gold! We farm and cultivate our golden cannabis the way nature intended; using the sun and glacier-rich soil giving you the REAL smell and taste found in nature while ensuring a refreshing high.