Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Swazi Gold by Okie Kush
Be the first to review this product.
Swazi Gold is a sativa landrace strain from Africa known for its sweet, citrus flavor and fast-acting effects. Designed to withstand the harsh conditions of its mountainous homeland, Swazi Gold grows with ease and resilience, although growers will have to wait anywhere from 55 to 85 days for plants to finish flowering.