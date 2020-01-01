 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Swazi Gold

Swazi Gold

by Okie Kush

Write a review
Okie Kush Cannabis Flower Swazi Gold

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Swazi Gold by Okie Kush

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Swazi Gold

Swazi Gold

Swazi Gold is a sativa landrace strain from Africa known for its sweet, citrus flavor and fast-acting effects. Designed to withstand the harsh conditions of its mountainous homeland, Swazi Gold grows with ease and resilience, although growers will have to wait anywhere from 55 to 85 days for plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

Okie Kush Logo